Halsey and G-Eazy Pack on the PDA at Post Malone's AMAs Party

That's amore!

Fresh off a romantic trip to Italy, Halsey and G-Eazy stepped out as a couple again at the 2018 American Music Awards on Wednesday, during which they walked a red carpet together for the first time since their brief split this summer. After the event, the two took their love to Post Malone's star-studded after-party at Harriet's Rooftop Lounge in West Hollywood.

The 24-year-old singer and 29-year-old rapper arrived together and were inseparable the entire night, a source told E! News. The two were adorable and looked very in love; They held hands and G-Eazy also had his arm around Halsey the majority of the time, appearing very attentive and protective of her, the source added.

The couple had drinks with friends at a table and many people approached them. Throughout the night, they chatted with others but would then reconvene with a kiss, the source said.

Other celebrity guests at the party included Shawn Mendes, Luka Sabbat, Tyga, Chris Brown, Jordyn Woods, The Chainsmokers, Evan Ross, Alesso and Kate Beckinsale.