Sarah Paulson Opens Up About Her "Unconventional" Romance With Holland Taylor

"Somebody once said to me, 'You can have anything you want, but you can't have everything.' You can't be awake and asleep, or here and also at home. You have to make choices," she continues. "But I've gotta strike while the iron's hot. Right now, people are calling. They may stop really soon. So I want to make hay while the sun shines. That's a lot of things I just did there...iron, hay. But you know, the window is open. I'm just trying to muscle it open as long as I can and get it as wide as possible."

Paulson, 43, has been in a relationship with Holland Taylor, 75, for years now. And she's aware that some may define their romance as "unconventional."

"I didn't choose to fall in love with the person I fell in love with," Holland tells Elle. "But I think why it's interesting to people is that on paper, it's unconventional. For a person who might find themselves in a situation that they fear will be misperceived or judged, maybe they could see me living my life in a way that is authentic to me—just trying to be as real as possible. If that inspires anybody else, that can't be a bad thing."