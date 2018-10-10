All the Candid Moments From the 2018 American Music Awards

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Oct. 10, 2018 8:33 AM
The 2018 American Music Awards was one for the pop culture history books.
With performances from the year's blockbuster stars—among them Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Jennifer Lopez—return host Tracee Ellis Ross's musical opener, a history-making moment for Taylor Swift and plenty of trophies won, it was another successful award show inside the Microsoft Theater Tuesday night.
While fans watching from all over the world were entertained by their favorite artists, it looked like the stars themselves were having just as good of a time.
With photographers just as focused on the star-studded crowd as the show itself, there were plenty of candid moments captured. In between awards, shutterflies caught Cabello resting on her famous tourmate's shoulder and the "Reputation" star chatting with Cardi B.
Speaking of the "I Like It" rapper, her wide grin said it all when her famous husband Offset took home the statue for Favorite Duo or Group—Pop/Rock as a part of Migos.
Meanwhile, plenty more stars were spotted mingling in the audience, posing for photos or reacting to everything that was in store during music's big night.
Check out E!'s gallery above for more candid moments!
