Breaking Down Tracee Ellis Ross' 10 American Music Award Looks: Sequins, Leopard Print and a Political Message

When it comes to hosting the 2018 American Music Awards, Tracee Ellis Rossgoes all out in the style department.

With the help of pro stylist Karla Welch, the Black-ish star strutted into Tuesday night's award show with not one, not two, not five, but a whopping 10 costume changes. As the two-time host proclaimed before the start of the show, the looks weren't pulled solely for their style, either.

"I've featured black designers in all of my @AMAs press looks, and will do the same for all my show looks tonight!" she confirmed on Twitter ahead of her headline-sparking opening medley dance number.

The star kept her promise as she kicked off her own glamorous fashion show of sorts in an array of designs, from head to toe leopard print by Sergio Hudson to floor-length gold sequins by CD Greene. Fortunately for all the fashionistas watching, Ross was not interested in blending in.