Watch Halsey, Pink, Gwen Stefani, Tyga and More Read "Mean Tweets"

Wed., Oct. 10, 2018 4:45 AM

In honor of the 2018 American Music Awards last night, Jimmy Kimmel Live! rolled out the fifth edition of "Mean Tweets: Music Edition," just hours after E! News debuted a sneak preview online. This time around, Jimmy Kimmel convinced Luke Bryan, The Chainsmokers, Luke Combs, Elvis Costello, Miley Cyrus, Jason Derulo, G-Eazy, Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Korn, Dua Lipa, Jason Mraz, Nickelback, Pink, ScHoolboyQ, Gwen Stefani, The Strokes and Tyga to read—and, in some cases, to respond—to the rudest things written about them on social media.

Some stars, like Pink and ScHoolboyQ, were able to laugh it off. Others, like Cyrus and Derulo, appeared to be more offended by the harsh things anonymous haters wrote about them online.

Watch the segment now to see how each of the participants reacted.

