Emily Blunt Has a Powerful Message on International Day of the Girl

Emily Blunt is paying it forward.

In celebration of International Day of the Girl this Thursday, Disney has rolled out a new video series, #DreamBigPrincess, where women offer advice and inspiration for the next generation of leaders. Produced and directed by emerging talent from the UN Foundation's Girl Up initiative, the videos tell the story of 20 women working in the arts, entertainment, fashion, law, medicine, politics, science, sports and technology. Trailblazing women like Victoria Arlen, Jennifer Lee, Susan Prescott, Robin Roberts and Kathleen Kennedy were interviewed for the campaign—and E! News has a look at Blunt's conversation with teen filmmaker Marisa Torre.

Decades before she was cast in Mary Poppins Returns (in theaters Dec. 19), Blunt envisioned a different future for herself. "I really did not have the intention of being an actress. I was going to go to university and do modern languages. And then I did a school play that went to the Edinburgh Theatre Festival. An agent came to see it—I was 17—and he goes, 'I think you could really be good and you could do this.' I was like, 'Oh? OK.' I wasn't thinking at the time that this was my calling card," she said. "I just thought I'd give it a go and see if it'd be a good fit for me."

Acting inevitably made Blunt a more empathetic person, allowing her to fully realize the characters she's played in films like The Devil Wears Prada, Into the Woods, A Quiet Place and Sicario. "You really start to understand the human experience on quite a deep level—if you're willing to go there and play people who are vastly different from you," actress explained to Torre. "I'm often quite inspired by characters I play who I discover a lot about myself through."