Bella Hadid Parties With Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and The Weeknd for Her Birthday

Bella Hadid turned 22 on Tuesday and she rang in the special day with a ton of friends and family, including her boyfriend, The Weeknd. Other guests in attendance included her big sis Gigi Hadid fellow model BFF Kendall JennerThey all gathered for the get-together in New York City.

In one video, the model and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, walk into a room where she's greeted by screaming guests. Bella looks extremely surprised and hugs her beau in a long embrace.

Gigi posted about her little sister's birthday on Instagram as well. In a video on her story, she wrote, "I know all the bday surprises u don't knnowwww." She also teased a video of Bella's birthday cake, which was a giant red butterfly. Kendall posted videos on her Instagram stories with Gigi and showed off the gorgeous decorations filled with roses and red, silver and blue streamers.