How Meghan Markle's Relatives Have Turned Embarrassing Her Into a Family Business

"Let's face it—we all have to survive. Money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that's fine, but I think no one in media would refuse a paycheck for talking about the royals and, as a family, we're not subject to royal protocol."

That's Samantha Markle, half-sister to Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and apparently self-imposed family spokesperson, defending the family's many instances of profiting from their estranged family member's fairy tale since the former Suits star exchanged "I do"s with Prince Harry this past May during an interview with ITV's Good Morning Britain in July.

And make no mistake, the family has been cashing in, further widening the chasm that stands between them and Meghan at each and every turn, as Samantha, father Thomas Markle, and nephew Tyler Dooley seem incapable of—or perhaps, more likely, unwilling to—not adding fuel to the media frenzy fire that they've, by and large, created. And in doing so with relentless commitment, they've turned embarrassing Meghan into quite the lucrative family business.