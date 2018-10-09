Taylor Swift Lights Up the 2018 American Music Awards With Snake-Filled Performance

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 5:18 PM

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp

Taylor Swift just kicked off the 2018 American Music Awards with an electrifying performance of her track, "I Did Something Bad," off of her latest hit album, Reputation.

The 28-year-old superstar opened Tuesday's award show, taking center stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, in front of celeb attendees including Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Jennifer Lopez. Swift dominated the stage as performed alongside her dancers. Towards the end of the performance, a giant snake appeared behind Swift as she sang "they say I did something bad, then why's it feel so good?"

This was the first time Swift had performed at the AMAs since 2014, when she took the stage to perform "Blank Space."

Prior to hitting the stage, Swift struck a pose in a stunning silver Balmain dress and matching boots, paired with Ofira Jewels earrings and rings by Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewels.

Photos

2018 American Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp

Swift announced her AMAs performance last week, posting a video to social media with her cat, Meredith.

"I just wanted to say I'm going to be opening up the American music Awards with a performance," Swift said as Meredith started walking away. "Don't get too excited about it, my God."

She captioned the cute post, "I'm opening up the American Music Awards with a performance of 'I Did Something Bad.' Meredith is not excited, but I am. #AMAs."

You can check out all of Swift's AMAs looks over the years HERE!

