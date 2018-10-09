Ciara's Son Future Jr. Is the Cutest Red Carpet Star at the 2018 American Music Awards

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 5:16 PM

Ciara, Future Zahir Wilburn, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp

Bringing your spouse to an award show is cool, but what about your kids?

For Tuesday night's 2018 American Music Awards, Ciara decided to bring her son Future Jr. to the star-studded telecast as her plus one.

And from the looks of things, he was so pumped to be there!

While posing for photographers, Future Jr. was all smiles while he held mom's hand and showcased his look consisting of a red blazer, sneakers and blue pants. As for mom, she looked stylish before taking the stage inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The mother-son duo was also able to do interviews together and we're told baby Future had some cute things to say about his talented mama. Awww!

Photos

2018 American Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

The "I Bet" singer is slated to take the stage with Missy Elliott during the live show. In fact, Ciara teased fans with a rehearsal picture earlier in the week.

"Selfies With My Sis Miss. @MissyMisDemeanorElliot," she shared on Instagram. "@AMAs Rehearsals Special Moments #LevelUp #Dose."

Tonight's show hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross is expected to be jam-packed with highly anticipated performances. Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and Shawn Mendes are just some of the stars scheduled to sing their hearts out. 

As for who could win big tonight? All eyes are on the Artist of the Year category that includes nominees Drake, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift. May the best artist win! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

