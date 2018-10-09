Taylor Swift's American Music Awards Looks Through the Years

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 4:32 PM

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp

Taylor Swift has arrived to the 2018 American Music Awards!

The 28-year-old superstar singer struck a pose on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles wearing a stunning silver Balmain dress and matching boots. She paired the look with Ofira Jewels earrings and rings by Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewels.

This is Swift's first appearance at the award show since 2014, where she took the stage to perform her hit song "Blank Space." On Tuesday, Swift will return to the AMAs stage to perform her song "I Did Something Bad" off of her Reputation album. So, in celebration of Swift's performance, we're looking back at all of her AMAs wardrobe over the years!

Taylor Swift's American Music Awards Looks

Take a trip down memory lane with all of Swift's American Music Awards ensembles from 2007 to 2018!

Taylor Swift, 2007 American Music Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

2007

11 years ago, Swift hit the red carpet in cowboy boots at the 2007 AMAs.

Taylor Swift, 2008 American Music Awards

AP Photo/Evan Agostini

2008

The singer wore this sparkling number to the 2008 AMAs, where she won the award for Country Female Artist.

Taylor Swift, 2010 American Music Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DC

2010

Swift once again won for Country Female Artist at the 2010 AMAs, where she wore a dress by Collette Dinnigan.

Taylor Swift, 2011 American Music Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2011

Reem Acra was Swift's designer of choice for the 2011 AMAs.

Taylor Swift, 2012 American Music Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2012

T.Swift stunned in this Zuhair Murad dress at the 2012 ceremony.

Taylor Swift, 2013 American Music Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2013

Swift struck a pose in this gold Julien Macdonald dress at the 2013 award show.

Taylor Swift, American Music Awards 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2014

The superstar donned a green Michael Kors cut-out dress at the 2014 AMAs.

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp

2018

Swift rocked a silver Balmain design on the red carpet at the 2018 AMAs.

