Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson Gets Remarried

Meghan Markle's ex-husband is opening a new chapter in his personal life.

Film director Trevor Engelson married his longtime girlfriend, nutritionist Tracey Kurland, over the weekend in Southern California, The Daily Mail reports. In photos from the "low-key" ceremony published by the outlet, both Trevor and Tracey look every inch like two newlyweds in love.

It's reported that Trevor and Tracey said their "I do's" in front of their nearest and dearest loved ones at a private residence in the celeb-adored neighborhood of Hidden Hills on Saturday.

"Luckiest guy I know. Get ready to party!" the newly minted groom reportedly captioned a photo on his private Instagram account.

Their wedding comes four months after news broke that the Duchess of Sussex's former beau proposed while on vacation in Napa Valley. Trevor and Tracey's engagement followed just two weeks after Meghan married Prince Harryand officially became apart of the royal family.