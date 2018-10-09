K-Pop Band NCT 127 Makes Their 2018 American Music Awards Red Carpet Debut

Ultra popular K-Pop band NCT 127 made their red carpet debut tonight at the 2018 American Music AwardsThe 10 men all looked dapper in black tuxedos.

Last night, the band performed their new song "Regular" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! While on Jimmy Kimmel's show, the band dressed in matching red velvet suits and black boots.

The song has since inspired an internet challenge called #RegularChallenge which requires people to shrug and say, "Regular, huh?" and pose. The boy band has done it while getting coffee, and hopes the rest of the Internet will follow.

On Oct. 8, NCT 127 joined Beats1 Radio's Zane Lowe where they discussed singing in English and even got an impromptu surprise call from the major key himself, DJ Khaled. The band contained zero chill when the famous rapper showed up on screen. "I wanna thank y'all for showing me love, man," Khaled said over FaceTime. "I'm honored that you say you even want to work with me!"

NCT 127 even met Khaled's adorable (and Insta-famous) son, Assad. There could even be some work between the two groups in the future. In terms of a collaboration, he said his trademark phrase, "Why not?!"