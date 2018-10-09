Top Chef Contestant Fatima Ali's Cancer Has Returned: "I Have a Year to Live"

Amid a fatal cancer battle, former Top Chef contestant Fatima Ali is looking to relish the final months of her life.

A year ago, the New York City chef was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer in the bone. Despite doctors declaring her cancer-free in February, 29-year-old Ali revealed in a newly penned essay for Bon Appétit's Healthyish that the cancer has return and it is terminal.

"The cancer cells my doctors believed had vanished are back with a vengeance in my left hip and femur bone," she wrote. "My oncologist has told me that I have a year to live, with or without the new chemotherapy regimen. I was looking forward to being 30, flirty, and thriving. Guess I have to step it up on the flirting. I have no time to lose."