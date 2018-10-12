Why Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans' Love Story Is a Thing to Say Cheers To

Let's raise a glass to country music, romance and one very special couple.

For Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans, saying "I Do" in an intimate seaside ceremony in Cabo San Lucas this past December was a day they'll never forget.

But as the honeymoon phase of their relationship continues, both singers continue to soar in the music industry.

In addition to touring with Keith Urban, Kelsea recently announced that she will be traveling with Kelly Clarkson on the Meaning of Life tour in 2019.

As for Morgan, he's headed out with Old Dominion on the Make It Sweet tour launching in January. And yes, his debut album titled Things That We Drink To is officially out today.

So how do these two make it work? For starters, a little adventure never hurt anyone.