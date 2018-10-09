Anthony Bourdain Reflects on "Hope in the World" in New Parts Unknown Tribute Trailer

Four months after Anthony Bourdain's shocking death, CNN is paying tribute to the acclaimed chef with the Parts Unknown special "Bourdain's Impact."

On June 8, CNN confirmed Bourdain's passing, stating that his cause of death was suicide. "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

This weekend, the network will air the tribute special, in which Bourdain describes himself as a "lucky cook who gets to tell stories."