Kylie Jenner's New Hairstyle Is the Ultimate Tribute to Kris Jenner

Like mother, like daughter!

It's no secret that Kylie Jenner has gone through many hairstyle phases. From her highlighter yellow bob at Coachella 2017 to her signature blond ponytail at her 21st birthday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is never afraid to switch things up.

With that in mind, perhaps it should come as no surprise that the proud mom showcased a new style on Instagram Stories today. And spoiler alert: She looked to one special family member for inspiration.

In two photos shared on social media, Kylie is seen Facetiming with mama Kris Jenner. And while the self-proclaimed momager takes up the majority of the frame, our eyes went straight to Kylie's haircut.

"Obsessed with you @KrisJenner," she wrote while showcasing a new black bob and white robe. Looks just like mom, no?