Cardi B Finally Reveals What Sparked Her Fight With Nicki Minaj

Cardi B is opening up about her New York Fashion Week fight with Nicki Minaj.

Last month, the "Bodak Yellow" star and the Queen rapper were both in attendance at the Harper's Bazaar Icon party at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. Towards the end of the night, Minaj and Cardi were captured on camera by E! News and fellow guests getting into a scuffle. An insider told E! News that Minaj was mingling with guests at the party when Cardi lunged at her and began shouting. Social media footage also appeared to show Cardi throwing her red heel at Minaj during the altercation.

"It was so fast!" an eyewitness shared with E! News. "I heard someone screaming—everyone recognized Cardi's voice—people either got out of the way or took out their phones and started filming. Nicki was surrounded by a bunch of guards and barely even looked at her. Next thing you know, shoes were flying and Cardi was on her way out."