America's Next Top Model Contestant Jael Strauss Has Stage 4 Breast Cancer

America's Next Top Model alum Jael Strauss has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

The former reality star, who appeared on season 8 of Tyra Banks' hit TV franchise, revealed to fans and friends on Facebook last week that she learned of her diagnosis at the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"I was gonna write some long thing but some of you guys deserve to know," her social media post began. "On October 2nd I was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer. It has aggressively spread throughout my body and is incurable. With treatment it may prolong my life longer than the 'few months' doctors said I could make it." She clarified that the full title of her diagnosis is rapidly progressive metastatic inflammatory breast cancer.

"I don't want to die," the Detroit native candidly wrote. "I need another one of those miracles that I got back in 2013."