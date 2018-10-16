John Cena Has Been in a Lot of Movies You Totally Forgot About: See Them All Now

From the wrestling ring to the big screen, John Cena is a megastar. In case you need proof of the 41-year-old wrestler's star power, he is officially a finalist at this year's People's Choice Awards.

That's right, the Massachusetts native is up for Comedy Star of 2018 for his laugh-out-loud hilarious role in Blockers. The movie itself is also a finalist for Comedy Movie of 2018 at the PCAs, so it's a pretty big year for the former wrestler.

In the movie, the WWE star takes on the role of an overprotective father who will do anything to keep his daughter safe on prom night, despite the fact that she made a pact to lose her virginity with her friends.

While you might not think about Cena when you think movie star, the reality TV star has been in the acting game for over a decade. From action to comedy movies, audiences can't get enough of the Trainwreck star and we can totally see why...he's talented!