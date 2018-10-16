John Cena Has Been in a Lot of Movies You Totally Forgot About: See Them All Now

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
by Stephanie Wenger | Tue., Oct. 16, 2018
From the wrestling ring to the big screen, John Cena is a megastar. In case you need proof of the 41-year-old wrestler's star power, he is officially a finalist at this year's People's Choice Awards.
That's right, the Massachusetts native is up for Comedy Star of 2018 for his laugh-out-loud hilarious role in Blockers. The movie itself is also a finalist for Comedy Movie of 2018 at the PCAs, so it's a pretty big year for the former wrestler.
In the movie, the WWE star takes on the role of an overprotective father who will do anything to keep his daughter safe on prom night, despite the fact that she made a pact to lose her virginity with her friends.
While you might not think about Cena when you think movie star, the reality TV star has been in the acting game for over a decade. From action to comedy movies, audiences can't get enough of the Trainwreck star and we can totally see why...he's talented!
Check out all of the actor's most exciting roles below and get ready to cast your vote for Cena once you've seen his impressive resume.
The real question now is, do you think the Florida resident deserves to take home the trophy for Comedy Star of 2018 for Blockers?
If so, don't miss your chance to vote for him and all your favorites before the PCAs final round of voting closes on Friday, Oct. 19.
See all the winners when the 2018 People's Choice Awards airs live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.
WWE Films
In this 2006 action film, John Cena takes on the role of John Triton, a recently discharged marine, who goes on a chase through the South Carolina wilderness to find his wife after a group of diamond thieves kidnap her.
Fox Atomic
Cena is up for any challenge in this 2006 action film. The professional wrestler plays Detective Danny Fisher who is forced to do 12 tasks in order to save his girlfriend after she is kidnapped by an ex-con from his past.
Nickelodeon
Cena jumps into the comedy ring with Nickelodeon's Fred: The Movie. In the movie, the WWE star portrayed Fred's (Lucas Cruikshank) imaginary father, who gives him advice and support as he navigates school, friendships, romantic relationships and his dream of being a singer.
YouTube
The 41-year-old performer played Steven, a man who was in a causal relationship with Amy Schumer's character in this comedy. Despite being casual, Steven wanted more from the pair's connection even though Schumer's character wasn't ready to commit at all.
Paramount Pictures
Cena's role as the "cool dad" and Dusty Mayron's (Mark Wahlberg) newest rival for his stepdaughter's affections might've only been a cameo in the 2015 comedy, but it was hilarious.
In the Christmas-themed sequel, Cena returned for a larger part and it was equally as funny. This time his character was invited to come on the family holiday trip, but Dusty can't handle it and eventually the two come to blows. This shifts the entire family dynamic and causes a lot of issues.
Universal Pictures
In Sisters, the actor joined comedy queens Tina Fey and Amy Poehler as a part of a trio we never knew we needed. In the movie, the Massachusetts native played a drug dealer who gets invited to the sisters' party after they realize their old friends don't want to get crazy anymore, but they still want throw a true rager.
Twentieth Century Fox
Cena is Ferdinard in this 2017 animated film and he is perfect in the role. He voiced the bull with a big heart, who is mistakenly considered dangerous and taken from his home as a result. He then brings together a group of misfits in order to find his way back to his family.
Universal Pictures
In Blockers, Cena played Mitchell, Kayla's (Geraldine Viswanathan) overprotective father who would do anything to stop his daughter from having sex on prom night, even though she already made a pack with her high school friends to lose her virginity that night.
