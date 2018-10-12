Ashlee Simpson-Ross Calls Live Performance With Evan Ross a "Gamble" on ASHLEE+EVAN Season Finale

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross are baring it all on stage, but is it worth the gamble?

After a sketchy soundcheck, Ashlee questions if performing their new music live is a good idea in this clip from Sunday's season finale of ASHLEE+EVAN.

"There's definitely a lot of responsibility I feel towards making sure that everything goes well when it comes to the work me and Ashlee are doing," Evan admits to the camera. "Especially since she hasn't been back doing this for 10 years. There's a lot at stake there and there's a lot of wanting things to go right."

Amidst the chaos of rehearsal and soundcheck, Ashlee turns to her dad Joe Simpson for a little reassurance.

"How you doin' baby?" Joe asks his daughter.

Watch

Ashlee Simpson-Ross Talks to Her Dad About His Brush With Death

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Ashlee and Evan 106

E!

"I'm good. How are you?" Ashlee responds. "I just feel like I want it to sound OK and my in-ears are like these random, squishy...I don't have in-ears."

The issues with her in-ears have Ashlee worried that she may be rolling the dice with this performance.

"Given the amount of issues that we were going through during rehearsal and even soundcheck, doing this show is a gamble," Ashlee confesses to the camera.

See the couple prepare for their big performance in the clip above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Ashlee and Evan , E! Shows , Ashlee Simpson-Ross , Evan Ross , Couples , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Quavo, Nicki Minaj

Quavo Exposes Nicki Minaj Fling With "Huncho Dreams" Rap

Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini

Why Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans' Love Story Is a Thing to Say Cheers To

Morgan Evans Spills Details on Relationship With Kelsea Ballerini

Lily Allen

Lily Allen Reflects on the "Extreme Bullying" She Faced in the Tabloids

Mac Miller

Mac Miller's Family Condemns Unsanctioned Memorial Events

Cardi B's Empire

Money Moves: How the Cardi B Empire Got Built

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Pet Pig Piggy Smalls Just Made Its Glorious Music Video Debut

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.