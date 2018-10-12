Ashlee Simpson-Ross Calls Live Performance With Evan Ross a "Gamble" on ASHLEE+EVAN Season Finale

Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross are baring it all on stage, but is it worth the gamble?

After a sketchy soundcheck, Ashlee questions if performing their new music live is a good idea in this clip from Sunday's season finale of ASHLEE+EVAN.

"There's definitely a lot of responsibility I feel towards making sure that everything goes well when it comes to the work me and Ashlee are doing," Evan admits to the camera. "Especially since she hasn't been back doing this for 10 years. There's a lot at stake there and there's a lot of wanting things to go right."

Amidst the chaos of rehearsal and soundcheck, Ashlee turns to her dad Joe Simpson for a little reassurance.

"How you doin' baby?" Joe asks his daughter.