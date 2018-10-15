Fifty Shades Might Be Jamie Dornan's Claim to Fame, But It's Not His Only Iconic Role: Check Them All Out Here

Most people know Jamie Dornan as the sexy and arrogant billionaire with kinky sex fetishes, Christian Grey from the Fifty Shades franchise, but that's not is only big role.

In fact, over the years the Irish actor has starred on big television shows such as, Once Upon a Time and the UK's The Fall, which ran for three seasons and had Dornan as the male lead.

Sure, Christian Grey is his standout role, and has earned him a spot as an E! People's Choice Awards finalist for Drama Movie Star of 2018, but he has had a successful career in both TV and film beginning with his 2006 movie debut, Marie Antoinette.

Since his first project, the 36-year-old actor has made a splash in Hollywood with his role as Christian Grey, starring in three Fifty Shades films total, and now he could be your Drama Movie Star of 2018...if you vote for him.