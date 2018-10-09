Janet Jackson Among 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2019 Nominees

It's all for you, Janet Jackson!

The 52-year-old "Made for Now" singer is one of 15 nominees included on the shortlist for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2019. Others in consideration include Def Leppard, Devo, John Prine, Kraftwerk, LL Cool J, MC5, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Roxy Music, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Todd Rundgren, Rufus feat. Chaka Khan and The Zombies. This is Jackson's third nomination, following recommendations in 2016 and 2017.

Artists become eligible for nomination 25 years after the release of their first recording.

Nine of the 15 artists have been nominated before—and Nicks first became an inductee 20 years ago with Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, Peter Green, Danny Kirwan, Christine McVie, John McVie and Jeremy Spencer, when Fleetwood Mac was added to the Hall of Fame.

LL Cool J was nominated for a fifth time; if selected, he would become the seventh hip-hop act to be inducted. Other candidates who have been passed over include Kraftwerk (4), MC5 (3), The Zombies (3), Rage Against the Machine (2), Rufus feat. Chaka Khan (2) and The Cure (1).