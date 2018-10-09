Prince William Teases Kate Middleton About Her Painting at Mental Health Summit

It was time for Kate Middletonand Prince Williamto channel their inner Monet.

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out together for the first Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit, where political figures, academics and policymakers from around the world joined together with the objective of discussing issues surrounding mental health.

Along with Prince Harry, the royal couple have been heavily focused on mental health in recent years and launched their Heads Together campaign in 2016 as a platform to unite charities and tackle the stigmas attached to mental health. The event fittingly falls one day ahead of World Mental Health Day.

Middleton arrived donning a lilac, long-sleeved A-line dress by Emilia Wickstead, one she sported last summer during the family's tour of Poland and Germany. This time around, the royal paired the design with nude pumps and a neutral top-handle buckle bag.