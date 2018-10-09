Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Remains Hopeful After Failed Ambush

Samantha Markle didn't get face time with Meghan Markle, but it wasn't for lack of trying.

Over the weekend, Samantha was photographed outside the gates of Kensington Palace, where security reportedly turned her away—but not before she handed over a letter addressed to her half-sister. Samantha had arrived in London a week earlier with the intention of delivering a "message" to the Duchess of Sussex, who has not publicly addressed her ongoing family drama. Samantha—who is now back home in Ocala, Fla.—did a satellite interview with DailyMailTV Monday, where the 53-year-old aspiring author called her recent trip a "wonderful experience."

While Meghan didn't invite Samantha to visit, the failed ambush got plenty of press coverage. As such, Samantha said she wanted to "set the record straight" about her visit. "I wasn't trying to crash anything. I'm very polite and respectful. I was not turned away from Kensington Palace. I'm pretty composed. I'm pretty mature. For all the PR and the public to say I was 'demanding' to see my sister? First of all, I'm not that tacky and rude—and I wouldn't just show up," she said. In general, Samantha added she's "not the kind of person that's turned away" from places.

Samantha, who suffers from multiple sclerosis and uses a wheelchair, declined to discuss the contents of her message to Meghan. "I wanted to express the feelings of my father and myself in the letter. And I can't say exactly what was in it. The world will just have to wait and see," she said. By making a public statement, she said, "I really wanted the world—and really, my sister and the British royal family—to know what happened and know the truth about a lot of things."

More than once, Samantha said she was "frustrated" by how their father, Thomas Markle, has been treated by Meghan—especially since he became famous by proxy after the world first learned about her romance with Prince Harry. While Samantha did not mention how Thomas cashed in on royal wedding fever by appearing in staged paparazzi photos—a scheme she has taken credit for orchestrating—she argued it's misguided and unfair for Meghan to cut off communication with him. "I want her to do the right thing: Acknowledge my dad for primarily raising her and making her everything she is," she complained. "She knows that he's awesome!"

"There is no logical, justifiable reason to allow my father to be treated like this," she added, arguing that Meghan and her husband both need to "do the right thing" and contact Thomas before it's too late. Said Samantha, "Give him the love, integrity and respect that he deserves."

Speaking directly to Meghan, Samantha said, "Let's just cut through all the crap. You're a woman. Life is short. I believe you have it in your heart to do the right thing here. You know dad loves you. You know he's been there for you more than anyone. So, don't [believe] this public monster and misperception that he's a 'sperm donor dad' trying to be involved all of a sudden."

