The Weeknd Celebrates Bella Hadid's Birthday by Sharing Never-Before-Seen PDA Photos

Like any couple, the dynamic duo has experienced ups and downs. In July, E! News reported the two were exclusively dating again after breaking up nearly two years ago. Although, a source told E! News they had been "secretly seeing each other" for months. After all, they were spotted kissing in Cannes in May and enjoyed a romantic rendezvous to Paris in June.

"Abel realized once he started dating around, that he actually is still in love with Bella, and they reconnected," the insider explained.

While both stars are busy with their careers, the aforementioned source said they've been "inseparable and have been truly working with each other's schedules to make it work."

"Everyone around them always knew it was a matter of time, and knew the undeniable bond that they had when they were together," the insider later added. "They always drifted back in the same places so it was a matter of time before they decided to commit to each other again."