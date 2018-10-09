Behati Prinsloo Announces Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Return

Behati Prinsloo fans' prayers have been answered!

After a three-year absence, the 30-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel will be making her long-awaited return to the runway for the annual television special, airing later this year on CBS. A viewer called in to Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Monday to get her to spill the beans, which turned out to be surprisingly easy. "Dun, dun, dun, dun...You know what? I actually am! I am coming back this year," the model said. "I'm really excited to walk this year!"

Prinsloo, who took a few seasons off due to her back-to-back pregnancies, may have also accidentally revealed the previously secret taping date, telling Andy Cohen, "I think it's Nov. 8."

(A spokesperson for Victoria's Secret has yet to confirm the filming date and air date.)

Prinsloo opened the show during her last appearance in 2015, hosted at New York City's Lexington Avenue Armory. She will again walk the runway at an undisclosed location with fellow Angels Taylor Hill, Elsa Hosk, Martha Hunt, Adriana Lima, Stella Maxwell, Lais Riberio, Sara Sampaio, Josephine Skiver, Romee Strijd, Candice Swanepoel and Jasmine Tookes; Lily Aldridge will sit the upcoming show out, as she is expecting a second child with Caleb Followill.

Of course, Alessandra Ambrosio retired after last year's show, ending her 17-year reign.