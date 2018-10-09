Behati Prinsloo Announces Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Return

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 5:35 AM
Behati Prinsloo fans' prayers have been answered!
After a three-year absence, the 30-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel will be making her long-awaited return to the runway for the annual television special, airing later this year on CBS. A viewer called in to Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Monday to get her to spill the beans, which turned out to be surprisingly easy. "Dun, dun, dun, dun...You know what? I actually am! I am coming back this year," the model said. "I'm really excited to walk this year!"
Prinsloo, who took a few seasons off due to her back-to-back pregnancies, may have also accidentally revealed the previously secret taping date, telling Andy Cohen, "I think it's Nov. 8."
(A spokesperson for Victoria's Secret has yet to confirm the filming date and air date.)
Prinsloo opened the show during her last appearance in 2015, hosted at New York City's Lexington Avenue Armory. She will again walk the runway at an undisclosed location with fellow Angels Taylor Hill, Elsa Hosk, Martha Hunt, Adriana Lima, Stella Maxwell, Lais Riberio, Sara Sampaio, Josephine Skiver, Romee Strijd, Candice Swanepoel and Jasmine Tookes; Lily Aldridge will sit the upcoming show out, as she is expecting a second child with Caleb Followill.
Of course, Alessandra Ambrosio retired after last year's show, ending her 17-year reign.
Just as French design house Balmain did last year, Greek fashion label Mary Katrantzou is collaborating with Victoria's Secret on a capsule collection, which will debut on the runway.
Nigerian model Moyowa Nicholas will strut in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the first time this year, after visa issues with the Chinese government prevented her doing so in 2017. Other returning models include Frida Aasen, Leomie Anderson, Alanna Arrington, Grace Bol, Cindy Bruna, Estelle Chen, Aiden Curtiss, Grace Elizabeth, Barbara Fialho, Lameka Fox, Georgia Fowler, Kelly Gale, Toni Garrn, Alexina Graham, Sui He, Maggie Laine, Nadine Leopold, Gizele Oliveira, Barbara Palvin, Herieth Paul, Jourdana Phillips, Shanina Shaik, Mélie Tiaco, Zuri Tibby, Sanne Vloet, Megan Williams, Devon Windsor and Ming Xi. A number of models will also be making their debuts this year, including Myrthe Bolt, Cheyenne Maya Carty, Josie Canseco, Maia Cotton, Willow Hand, Winnie Harlow, Iesha Hodges, Sabah Koj, Kelsey Merritt, Isilda Moreira, Sadie Newman, Lorena Rae, Sofie Rovenstine, Duckie Thot, Alanna Walton and Yasmin Wijnaldum. It remains unknown if three of the world's most popular supermodels—Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner—have been secretly cast.
