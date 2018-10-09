What Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Gown May Look Like

by Roberta Correia | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 5:00 AM

We asked Roberta Correia, Deputy Digital Director of Brides, to share her predictions for Princess Eugenie's wedding dress style. 

The second royal wedding of the year is fast approaching and on the top of our list of questions, is what will Princess Eugenie wear!

Like Duchess Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle before her, the secrecy behind Princess Eugenie's wedding dress has us all seriously wondering what type of look the princess will choose to walk down the aisle.

The Princess of York is well known for her fashion sense, and while I think she will keep with some tradition—sleeves are de riguer for British royal brides—we can't wait to see what style rules she pushes the envelope on. The big question on everyone's minds is who will the designer be. We know she'll be looking to a British designer for the wedding gown, and bets are on all of the big names in English fashion. Erdem, Vivienne Westwood, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Burberry and Stella McCartney have been thrown around as would-be wedding dress designers for the princess. She chose an Erdem dress to announce her engagement after all. 

Princess Eugenie's Best Looks

Stella McCartney is also a strong front runner for wedding dress designer—she just showed she can mix sexy and elevated with Meghan Markle's reception dress. Princess Eugenie is very eco-friendly—her wedding is entirely plastic free!—so going with a designer that is aligned with that ethos seems like a natural fit.

ESC: Best Looks Bridal Fashion Week, Julie Vino

Anton Oparin

Wedding Dress Style Predictions

While the designer is still up in the air, one thing we can count on is definitely quite a bit of lace. Princess Eugenie shared a throwback photo just last week, captioned "Pre-wedding vibes!" The image shows her in a lace Alberta Ferretti dress that feels like a nod to what we can expect her to wear down the aisle. She's famous for her playful style so we can expect it to be something fun, and possibly even a little rule breaking.

Gown: Julie Vino

ESC: Princess Eugenie, Wedding Gown Predictions

Courtesy of Monique Lhuillier

3-D Floral Embriodery

She loves floral patterns so a 3-D floral embroidery would feel like a good fit. 

Gown: Monique Lhuillier

ESC: Princess Eugenie, Wedding Gown Predictions

Courtesy of Elie Saab

Off-the-Shoulder

I think she'll stear far away from any dress that can offer a Meghan Markle comparison, but if she goes for off-the-shoulder, an all-over lace look might make it feel distinct. 

Gown: Elie Saab

ESC: Princess Eugenie, Wedding Gown Predictions

FirstView

Over-the-Top Sleeves

Making a style statement similar to her mother's iconic '80s wedding dress, with its over-the-top puffy sleeves, would be so much fun!

Gown: Ines Di Santo

ESC: Princess Eugenie, Wedding Gown Predictions

Urso/Getty Images for Justin Alexander

High Neckline

Wearing a trendy high-neck gown could be just the right amount of fashion-forward and classic royal for Princess Eugenie. 

Gown: Justin Alexander

ESC: Princess Eugenie, Wedding Gown Predictions

Albert Urso/Getty Images

Figure-Hugging Silhouettes

She also likes to show off her curves and often opts for something more figure hugging, so a tighter bodice with an a-line skirt would be really gorgeous. 

Gown: Lela Rose

The other big question for us is, will she have a second dress? Meghan Markle's reception dress let her have a sexier bridal moment, which we could definitely see Eugenie wanting.

