What Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Gown May Look Like

We asked Roberta Correia, Deputy Digital Director of Brides, to share her predictions for Princess Eugenie's wedding dress style.
The second royal wedding of the year is fast approaching and on the top of our list of questions, is what will Princess Eugenie wear!
Like Duchess Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle before her, the secrecy behind Princess Eugenie's wedding dress has us all seriously wondering what type of look the princess will choose to walk down the aisle.
The Princess of York is well known for her fashion sense, and while I think she will keep with some tradition—sleeves are de riguer for British royal brides—we can't wait to see what style rules she pushes the envelope on. The big question on everyone's minds is who will the designer be. We know she'll be looking to a British designer for the wedding gown, and bets are on all of the big names in English fashion. Erdem, Vivienne Westwood, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Burberry and Stella McCartney have been thrown around as would-be wedding dress designers for the princess. She chose an Erdem dress to announce her engagement after all.
Stella McCartney is also a strong front runner for wedding dress designer—she just showed she can mix sexy and elevated with Meghan Markle's reception dress. Princess Eugenie is very eco-friendly—her wedding is entirely plastic free!—so going with a designer that is aligned with that ethos seems like a natural fit.
Wedding Dress Style Predictions
While the designer is still up in the air, one thing we can count on is definitely quite a bit of lace. Princess Eugenie shared a throwback photo just last week, captioned "Pre-wedding vibes!" The image shows her in a lace Alberta Ferretti dress that feels like a nod to what we can expect her to wear down the aisle. She's famous for her playful style so we can expect it to be something fun, and possibly even a little rule breaking.
Gown: Julie Vino
3-D Floral Embriodery
She loves floral patterns so a 3-D floral embroidery would feel like a good fit.
Gown: Monique Lhuillier
Off-the-Shoulder
I think she'll stear far away from any dress that can offer a Meghan Markle comparison, but if she goes for off-the-shoulder, an all-over lace look might make it feel distinct.
Gown: Elie Saab
Over-the-Top Sleeves
Making a style statement similar to her mother's iconic '80s wedding dress, with its over-the-top puffy sleeves, would be so much fun!
Gown: Ines Di Santo
High Neckline
Wearing a trendy high-neck gown could be just the right amount of fashion-forward and classic royal for Princess Eugenie.
Gown: Justin Alexander
Figure-Hugging Silhouettes
She also likes to show off her curves and often opts for something more figure hugging, so a tighter bodice with an a-line skirt would be really gorgeous.
Gown: Lela Rose
The other big question for us is, will she have a second dress? Meghan Markle's reception dress let her have a sexier bridal moment, which we could definitely see Eugenie wanting.