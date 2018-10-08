Evanna Lynch Opens Up About Eating Disorder Battle and Dances to the Harry Potter Theme on Dancing with the Stars

Listen, we are but human.

Dancing with the Stars' Most Memorable Year week always ends up making us tear up a bit just because of how emotional everyone gets, but tonight, the Harry Potter fan in us was weeping.

In her intro package, Evanna Lynch opened up about the year 2006, when she got cast as Luna Lovegood. She explained that she had been suffering from an eating disorder, and Luna helped save her.

"She was someone who helped me through a really difficult time," Lynch said. "When I was like 11, 12, I was battling an eating disorder. Anyone who's had an eating disorder knows it completely takes over your life, and the only thing that could actually take my attention apart from that was the Harry Potter series."