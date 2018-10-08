Outlander Cast Teases Bathtime and Imaginary Double Dates in Season 4

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester & Chris Harnick | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 4:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Who's ready to see Claire and Jamie in the bath?!

That's apparently what we're in for, according to a little song Caitriona Balfe sang when we met up with the cast of Outlander at New York Comic-Con and had them ask each other to spill some secrets about what's to come in season four.

Asking for Jamie and Claire scenes specifically resulted in Balfe singing about bathtime, which also resulted in Sam Heughan going, "Oh, God yes," which means we actually don't need to know anything else and we are all set for season four to start right about now.

Since it's still almost a month away, however, we'll take whatever other teases this cast has got for us. Claire and Jamie coming to America? Yes. Brianna and Roger getting closer? We'll take it. Roger...meeting the parents? While that was Richard Rankin hypothetically being "hypothetical," we will take that as well.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin

Getty Images

But what if Claire & Jamie and Roger & Brianna were to go on a double date?

"Bowling," Balfe offers as an activity, before turning to Sam. "You and Richard could wear the same jacket."

Turns out Rankin had dressed in almost exactly the same jacket and t-shirt combo that Heughan had worn the day before at PaleyFest.

"Richard came dressed as me today," Heughan explained.

"I just thought I was so inspired by you yesterday and what you were wearing, I was thinking, I wonder if I can pull that off," said Rankin.

Click play above for more from these (mostly) Scottish time traveling goofs, and then come back tomorrow for more, including some explanations for a few of the references in this video. You will not want to miss discovering which American foods may tear the cast of Outlander apart.

Outlander returns to Starz on Sunday, November 4.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Outlander , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Busy Philipps, James Franco

Busy Philipps Claims James Franco Physically Assaulted Her on the Set of Freaks and Geeks

Dirty John, Connie Britton, Eric Bana

Every Perfect Shot of Connie Britton in the Dirty John Trailer

"Outlander" Couples Pick Their Dream Double Dates

Shameless

Cameron Monaghan Is Leaving Shameless Too

Will & Grace, Will and Grace

David Schwimmer's Having Fun on Will & Grace, Does That Make Him Want to Reboot Friends?

2018 New Fall TV

Love It or Hate It: Vote for Your Favorite New Fall Shows

New York Comic-Con, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Outlander Cast

The Cast of Outlander Might Be More Excited About Their PCAs Finalist Status Than Their Diehard Fans

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.