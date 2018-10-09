It's Time to Bow Down to Busy Philipps' Best Fashionista Moments!

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Busy Philipps has been in this industry for almost 20 years, so it's no wonder she has curated a style that's all her own.
Whether she's hitting a red carpet with bestie Michelle Williams or stepping out on the streets of Los Angeles, the Busy Tonight star is always dressed to impress. However, the fashionable mother of two isn't worrying about following any trends…as she's the one starting them!
As Busy regularly rocks bright colors and vibrant patterns, it's safe to say that the Dawson's Creek alum makes a statement through her clothes and we couldn't love it more.
For a closer look at Busy's memorable fashionista moments, be sure to take a look at the images below!
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Red Romance
Red lace is always a great choice, and the former Vice Principals star certainly pulls it off with class at The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Busy Dress
The American actress donned a busy floral-printed Dolce & Gabbana dress with yellow platform heels at The 19th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration.
Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz
Blazin
In a flower-detailed floor-length skirt and cropped black blazer, the breath-taking celeb wows us at The Art of Elysium's 7th annual HEAVEN gala.
Donato Sardella/Getty Images
Fashion Risk-Taker
The actress wore a part The Handmaid's Tale , part menswear-inspired dress at the Chairish x Athena Calderone Cook Beautiful LA Dinner.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for Variety
Sexy in Satin
Ms. Philipps wore a burgundy Christopher Kane Spring 2015 dress to host the 2nd Annual unite4:humanity.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Metallic Elegance
Showing off her elegant style, Busy shined in a metallic pink dress with a floral pattern at the Daily Front Row's 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Velvet Vixen
For the 89th Annual Academy Awards, the actress stunned in a strapless green velvet gown.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Bright and Bold
The actress makes a serious case for bright colors in this hot pink dress and matching shoes at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation.
Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Classy Lady
Former Freaks and Geeks actress kept it classy in a black and white halter gown for the 2015 TV Land Awards.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Under the Sea
The 39-year-old Cougar Town star serving mermaid vibes at the CFDA Fashion Awards in a dazzling turquoise and aquamarine Christian Siriano trouser suit with flared hems.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Trendsetter
These black leather overalls paired with a sheer rhinestone-studded turtle neck reminds us of the star's trendsetter status.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Spring Beauty
The actress stunned in a strapless pink gown with salmon floral accents at the 70th Annual Tony Awards.