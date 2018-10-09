It's Time to Bow Down to Busy Philipps' Best Fashionista Moments!

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 5:00 AM

Busy Philipps, Michelle Williams, I Feel Pretty Premiere

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Busy Philipps has been in this industry for almost 20 years, so it's no wonder she has curated a style that's all her own.

Whether she's hitting a red carpet with bestie Michelle Williams or stepping out on the streets of Los Angeles, the Busy Tonight star is always dressed to impress. However, the fashionable mother of two isn't worrying about following any trends…as she's the one starting them!

As Busy regularly rocks bright colors and vibrant patterns, it's safe to say that the Dawson's Creek alum makes a statement through her clothes and we couldn't love it more.

For a closer look at Busy's memorable fashionista moments, be sure to take a look at the images below!

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps' Are Friendship Goals

ESC: Busy Philipps, Best Looks

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Red Romance

Red lace is always a great choice, and the former Vice Principals star certainly pulls it off with class at The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards.

ESC: Busy Philipps, Best Looks

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Busy Dress

The American actress donned a busy floral-printed Dolce & Gabbana dress with yellow platform heels at The 19th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration.

ESC: Busy Philipps, Best Looks

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz

Blazin

In a flower-detailed floor-length skirt and cropped black blazer, the breath-taking celeb wows us at The Art of Elysium's 7th annual HEAVEN gala.

ESC: Busy Philipps, Best Looks

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Fashion Risk-Taker

The actress wore a part The Handmaid's Tale , part menswear-inspired dress at the Chairish x Athena Calderone Cook Beautiful LA Dinner. 

ESC: Busy Philipps, Best Looks

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for Variety

Sexy in Satin

Ms. Philipps wore a burgundy Christopher Kane Spring 2015 dress to host the 2nd Annual unite4:humanity.

ESC: Busy Philipps, Best Looks

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Metallic Elegance

Showing off her elegant style, Busy shined in a metallic pink dress with a floral pattern at the Daily Front Row's 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

ESC: Busy Philipps, Best Looks

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Velvet Vixen

For the 89th Annual Academy Awards, the actress stunned in a strapless green velvet gown.

ESC: Busy Philipps, Best Looks

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Bright and Bold

The actress makes a serious case for bright colors in this hot pink dress and matching shoes at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation.

ESC: Busy Philipps, Best Looks

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Classy Lady

Former Freaks and Geeks actress kept it classy in a black and white halter gown for the 2015 TV Land Awards.

ESC: Busy Philipps, Best Looks

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Under the Sea

The 39-year-old Cougar Town star serving mermaid vibes at the CFDA Fashion Awards in a dazzling turquoise and aquamarine Christian Siriano trouser suit with flared hems.

ESC: Busy Philipps, Best Looks

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Trendsetter

These black leather overalls paired with a sheer rhinestone-studded turtle neck reminds us of the star's trendsetter status.

ESC: Busy Philipps, Best Looks

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Spring Beauty

The actress stunned in a strapless pink gown with salmon floral accents at the 70th Annual Tony Awards.

