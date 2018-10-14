Sing it From the Rooftop! Lily James Is a PCAs Finalist: Check Out Her Most Loved Roles to Celebrate

Mamma Mia! Lily James is a full-blown star!

OK, fans of the British star have known for a while that she is a fantastic actress, but her role as young Donna in the summer blockbuster, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again earned her some serious street cred.

In fact, this musical role is how she earned herself a People's Choice Awards finalist spot in the Female Movie Star of 2018 category and frankly her singing chops and overall acting skills are reason enough for her to win the category...although it's not up to us.

It's up to you to vote for James for Female Movie Star of 2018 and with our final voting deadline creeping up on Friday, Oct. 19 the time is now to make your voice heard.

As you decide which fierce female will get your vote, why not take a look back at all of the 29-year-old actress's best roles throughout her career?