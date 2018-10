Reese Witherspoon and Nina Dobrev Are Loving This Fall Shirt Style

Reese Witherspoon is wearing a longtime fall favorite: a plaid button-up top.

For a casual day, the Big Little Lies star opted for a classic fall look complete by camel-toned ankle boots, straight leg denim and a plaid top. With her Ray-Ban sunglasses and crossbody bag, the overall style is perfect for the superwoman, whose titles include mom, actress, producer and brand ambassador. It's comfortable, casual and, most of all, cute. Plus, with her purse that features large front pockets (where she holds her iPhone), this look is built for multitasking.

While her accessories, denim and boots with low heels make her outfit functional, it's the shirt that makes it stylish. She's wearing the Rails Hunter Shirt, a blue, black and white button-up that she tucked into her blue jeans.