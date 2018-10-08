David Schwimmer's Having Fun on Will & Grace, Does That Make Him Want to Reboot Friends?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 12:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

David Schwimmer is back on NBC's Thursday night lineup, but Ross Geller he isn't. Schwimmer is now a recurring guest star on Will & Grace as Noah, a potential love interest for Grace (Debra Messing).

"It was fun, I was a little nervous in the very first scene in the first episode I was doing," Schwimmer admitted to E! News at The Rape Foundation's Annual Brunch. "Also ‘cause my daughter was there and she had never seen me do anything before. After the first scene, I was like, ‘Oh, I remember this.' It was really fun."

So much fun that he'd get on the reboot trend with Friends?

Photos

TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals Guide: Which Shows Are Returning From the Dead?

Will &amp;amp; Grace, Will and Grace

NBC

"No, man, I think that ship has sailed," Schwimmer laughed. "That's funny, though."

Eric McCormack, Will on the hit comedy, joked Schwimmer will stick around until they run out of money. Will & Grace and Friends were on the same night for years, but McCormack said the casts never really crossed paths.

"It's really fun to have him around, boss him around a little bit, ‘cause he's on our turf now," McCormack joked.

Watch the video up top to hear more about Schwimmer's character and why he's different than past parts.

Will & Grace airs Thursdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ David Schwimmer , Will & Grace , Friends , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
Latest News
2018 New Fall TV

Love It or Hate It: Vote for Your Favorite New Fall Shows

New York Comic-Con, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Outlander Cast

The Cast of Outlander Might Be More Excited About Their PCAs Finalist Status Than Their Diehard Fans

Busy Philipps

See "Thrilled" Busy Philipps Tease Julia Roberts' Upcoming Busy Tonight Appearance

Busy Philipps Promises a "Good Time" on "Busy Tonight"

The World's Best

Drew Barrymore, RuPaul and Faith Hill Are Reality TV Judges With The World's Best

Khloe Kardashian

Art Vandelay, Bachelorette Parties in Paris & More Fun Moments From Your PCAs Reality TV Star Finalists

The Walking Dead

Where Does The Walking Dead Season 9 Premiere Death Rank Among Other Series Departures?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.