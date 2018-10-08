Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Matching Disney Tattoos Are Out of This World

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 12:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Tattoo

Instagram

This love story just got a bit more magical.

As Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner continue to celebrate their engagement, the Hollywood couple decided to mark their love story with brand-new matching tattoos.

As documented on Mr. K's Instagram page, the pair chose to tattoo the Toy Story quote "To Infinity And Beyond" across their wrists over the weekend.

"@joejonas @sophiet #toinfinityandbeyond," the tattoo artist shared on Instagram from Bang Bang Tattoos in New York City. "#joejonas #sophieturner #mrktattoo."

Joe would also share a similar picture on his Instagram Stories over the weekend while giving credit to the man who made it all possible.

Photos

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

As the couple keeps any and all wedding plans on the down-low, there's no denying the love and affection Joe and Sophie have for each other.

In addition to traveling the world including stops in Miami, the U.S. Open and Paris, the pair can't help but gush about each other in select interviews.

"I'm still like, Holy s--t! I'm engaged," Sophie previously told Marie Claire. "It's lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I'd find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person."

Back in October of 2017, the couple surprised fans when they announced their engagement on social media. "I said yes," Sophie shared on Instagram while showcasing the ring. 

They would later celebrate their new relationship status with family and close friends at Mamo in New York City.

"Beautiful night celebrating beautiful people. #JOPHIE," Nick Jonas wrote on Instagram.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Joe Jonas , Sophie Turner , Tattoos , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Will & Grace, Will and Grace

David Schwimmer's Having Fun on Will & Grace, Does That Make Him Want to Reboot Friends?

2018 New Fall TV

Love It or Hate It: Vote for Your Favorite New Fall Shows

Kate Gosselin, Cara Gosselin, Mady Gosselin

The Gosselin Twins Turn 18! See What They Look Like Now

Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain Makes Tearful Return to The View After John McCain's Death

Mandy Moore & Ex Wilmer Valderrama Reunite

New York Comic-Con, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Outlander Cast

The Cast of Outlander Might Be More Excited About Their PCAs Finalist Status Than Their Diehard Fans

Brad Pitt, Neri Oxman

Neri Oxman Sets the Record Straight on Those Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.