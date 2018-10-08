Neri Oxman Sets the Record Straight on Those Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

It's time to end the speculation once and for all.

Ever since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce was announced, pop culture fans have been keeping their eyes and ears open for any updates on their dating lives.

When it comes to Brad, the Hollywood actor made headlines this spring when reports surfaced that he was "spending time" with MIT professor Neri Oxman.

The stories continued when various students posted photos of Brad visiting one of her classes during the fall semester.

But in a new profile with the New York Times, Neri emphatically denied ever dating the Oscar winner. In fact, the publication reported that the professor is dating hedge funder William A. Ackman.