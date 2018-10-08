Neri Oxman Sets the Record Straight on Those Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

Gregory Pace/Rex Shutterstock; Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit
by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 11:04 AM
Gregory Pace/Rex Shutterstock; Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit
It's time to end the speculation once and for all.
Ever since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce was announced, pop culture fans have been keeping their eyes and ears open for any updates on their dating lives.
When it comes to Brad, the Hollywood actor made headlines this spring when reports surfaced that he was "spending time" with MIT professor Neri Oxman.
The stories continued when various students posted photos of Brad visiting one of her classes during the fall semester.
But in a new profile with the New York Times, Neri emphatically denied ever dating the Oscar winner. In fact, the publication reported that the professor is dating hedge funder William A. Ackman.
Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit
In other words, the two really are just friends who have nothing but good things to say about each other. Neri described Brad as "the last of the Mohicans in post-Netflix Hollywood. He brings together the timely and the timeless, which is what cinema is all about."
As for all the paparazzi who followed Neri during the dating rumor mill, she admitted to having some fun with the cameras. The professor would hold meaningful books that supported scientific achievement including a copy of the Feynman Lectures and the Golden Record in form of an LP.
"The Golden Record beats the Caviar quilted flap bag on any given day," she shared with the NYT. "Toting the ultimate message to moon was my message in a bottle to the paparazzi. The Feynman Lectures followed."
As for her relationship with Brad, a source reiterated to E! News back in April that these two were just friends.
"He thinks she's brilliant. He's interested in getting to know her more and learning from her, but they are strictly friends," a source shared with us. "She's not interested in the whole Hollywood scene at all and she is happy in her current relationship."
Another source added, "Some people seem to be exaggerating this into something that doesn't exist."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?