The Ladies of The Real Get Personal: Check Out Their Best Moments From the Show!

Nothing is off the table for the ladies of The Real!

The co-hosts are never afraid to be honest when discussing relationships, parenting and their personal lives, which make them totally relatable to their viewers.

The ladies' confessions are one of the main reasons that the show scored a finalist spot in the Daytime Talk Show of 2018 category at this year's People's Choice Awards.

Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley get real as a part of their popular "Girl Talk" segment and we are taking notes.

The co-hosts continually discuss hot-button issues, personal stories and anything related to celebrity news during this segment making The Real can't miss television!

Check out the clips below to see some of most intimate and relatable confessions from the ladies of The Real and be sure to vote for your favorite Daytime Talk Show of 2018 before the Friday, Oct. 19 PCAs voting deadline.