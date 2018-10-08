Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photos of Luna and Miles at Bath Time

Chrissy Teigentook fans inside bath time at the Legend house. Spoiler alert: it's adorable.

According to snaps shared by the Lip Sync Battle co-host on social media, her and John Legend's youngsters Luna Simone Stephens, 2, and 4-month-old Miles Theodore Stephens got washed up together in the sink. In one sweet photo, Luna helped hold her little brother as he watched the water pour out of the spout.

"*heart explodes*" Teigen captioned the sweet snap. "And heads up, if you have some weird issue with this, you're weird."

In a second photo, Miles got his own bath tub of sorts or, as his famous mama coined it, his own "baby bucket."

Meanwhile, fans noticed what Luna was holding. "I love how Luna is holding a PIECE of your sink!" one Instagram user commented.

"I didn't even realize lol," Teigen answered.