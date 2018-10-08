Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez Reunite for Their Son's Spooktacular Birthday

Talk about a spooktacular celebration.

Over the weekend, Halle Berry celebrated her son's fifth birthday with a celebration at The COOP in Woodland Hills.

Joined by her ex-husband Olivier Martinez, the friendly exes pulled out all the stops for Maceo who enjoyed special guests from Reptacular Animals, activities from Mini & Me Crafts and cupcakes by Blue Cupcake.

"We had a spooktacular Saturday putting together this Haunty Birthday for the lovely @HalleBerry's beautiful boy Maceo, " The COOP wrote on Instagram with photos from the event. "#SpookyBirthday #BestBirthdayEver @KarasPartyIdeas #Laeventplanner #Hantedbirthdayparty #Halloweenbirthday."

While Halle documented some of the fun on Instagram Stories, she couldn't help but share the desserts when wishing her son a special day.