Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez Reunite for Their Son's Spooktacular Birthday

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 10:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez

Instagram

Talk about a spooktacular celebration.

Over the weekend, Halle Berry celebrated her son's fifth birthday with a celebration at The COOP in Woodland Hills.

 Joined by her ex-husband Olivier Martinez, the friendly exes pulled out all the stops for Maceo who enjoyed special guests from Reptacular Animals, activities from Mini & Me Crafts and cupcakes by Blue Cupcake.

"We had a spooktacular Saturday putting together this Haunty Birthday for the lovely @HalleBerry's beautiful boy Maceo, " The COOP wrote on Instagram with photos from the event. "#SpookyBirthday #BestBirthdayEver @KarasPartyIdeas #Laeventplanner #Hantedbirthdayparty #Halloweenbirthday."

While Halle documented some of the fun on Instagram Stories, she couldn't help but share the desserts when wishing her son a special day.

Photos

Celebrity Birthday Bashes!

"Five years ago I doubled my blessings," she wrote on Instagram. "Happy birthday MACEY MACE!"

While Halle may love to throw parties for her son, the A-list actress recently admitted that she never likes to celebrate her special day.

"I never once had a birthday party," she told E! News. "It's just something I do for my kids."

Halle continued, "As I've gotten older I realize that age is just a number. It doesn't define me. It doesn't define my happiness or what I can and can't do as I get older."

Halle and Olivier first met on the set of Dark Tide back in 2010. They would marry three years later but would file for divorce in October 2015.

The twosome has remained focused on co-parenting their son while also maintaining his privacy in the Hollywood spotlight.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Halle Berry , Olivier Martinez , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Will & Grace, Will and Grace

David Schwimmer's Having Fun on Will & Grace, Does That Make Him Want to Reboot Friends?

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Matching Disney Tattoos Are Out of This World

2018 New Fall TV

Love It or Hate It: Vote for Your Favorite New Fall Shows

Kate Gosselin, Cara Gosselin, Mady Gosselin

The Gosselin Twins Turn 18! See What They Look Like Now

Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain Makes Tearful Return to The View After John McCain's Death

Mandy Moore & Ex Wilmer Valderrama Reunite

New York Comic-Con, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Outlander Cast

The Cast of Outlander Might Be More Excited About Their PCAs Finalist Status Than Their Diehard Fans

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.