How Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid Skillfully Built Their Modeling Empire—and Why Brother Anwar Hadid Is Next

Yeah, she knows it sounds clichéd and not like the type of advice that will help you land the cover of Vogue or a chance to walk Marc Jacobs' runway, but Bella Hadid swears her top tip to aspiring models "would be just to be yourself."

She's seen so many of her contemporaries finally build up the confidence to let their personalities shine through, she explained to Teen Vogue after walking in Brandon Maxwell's show last month at New York Fashion Week, "and it's the best part about them. Sometimes people try to get put into a box, and there are no boxes here."

You can have a less-than-perfect walk, perhaps an unconventional look, but if you work hard and strive to create the right relationships, you've got a shot. "If anybody wants to try modeling, and if that's their passion then do it 100 percent," she said. "There's room for everybody in the business to succeed and I think that people try to pick and choose, but there's enough room for everybody if you work hard enough, for sure."