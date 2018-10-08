Drew Barrymore, RuPaul and Faith Hill Are Reality TV Judges With The World's Best

Please welcome your new reality TV judges: Drew Barrymore, Faith Hill and RuPaul Charles. The trio will serve as the American judges on the new CBS series The World's Best. James Corden will host and executive produce the talent competition series from American Idol veteran Mike Darnell and The Voice and Survivor's Mark Burnett.

"It's only fitting that The World's Best perform in front of the world's best," Sharon Vuong, senior vice president of alternative programming at CBS, said in a statement. "James, Drew, Faith and RuPaul are all amazing talents who have excelled in their respective fields on a global scale. We can't wait for them to bring their distinct voices to a show that's unlike any other."