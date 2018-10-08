Rose McGowan Slams the Time's Up Movement—Again

Rose McGowan is speaking out against the Time's Up movement once again.

Exactly one year ago, McGowan was mentioned in a New York Times article that shared allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein, stretching back over a decade. In the exposé, the NYT reported that in 1997, McGowan reached a $100,000 settlement with the Weinstein "after an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival." In response, Weinstein's attorney Charles J. Harder said the article was "saturated with false and defamatory statements."

Shortly after the exposé was published, McGowan took to Twitter to accuse Weinstein of rape. Since that time, McGowan has been a major part of the #MeToo movement. She's not, however, a fan of the Time's Up movement, as she explains in a new interview with the Sunday Times.

"I just think they're douchebags. They're not champions. I just think they're losers. I don't like them," McGowan says of the Hollywood stars involved with the movement. "How do I explain the fact that I got a GQ Man of the Year award and no women's magazines and no women's organisations have supported me?"