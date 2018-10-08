House of Cards' Powerful Season 6 Trailer Sets the Stage for Claire Underwood's Time in the White House

"The first female president of the United States is not going to keep her mouth shut," Robin Wright's Claire Underwood says in the latest House of Cards trailer. That seems to set the stage for the final season of the Emmy-winning political drama perfectly.

In the latest trailer, Wright's Claire attempts to forge her own path and cut ties that were put in place by those before her. Those before her also being her now-dead husband, Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey).

"I'm not going to be told what to do anymore, Doug. Not be you, or any man, ever again," Claire says in the video above to Michael Kelly's Doug Stamper.