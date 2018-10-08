Ben Affleck Enjoys Romantic Getaway to Montana With Shauna Sexton After Rehab

Just a few days after completing his 40-day stay in rehab, Ben Affleck headed to Big Sky, Mont. for a romantic getaway with Shauna Sexton.

The Playboy model shared a few pictures from the trip via Instagram on Sunday. The scenic shots showed her fishing, enjoying the mountain views and coming in contact with a few four-legged friends. While Affleck was absent from most of these photos, Sexton did share one picture of the Batman star looking out of his car window.

The duo sparked romance rumors in August after they were spotted enjoying a dinner date at the restaurant Nobu in Malibu, Calif. They continued to raise speculation after they were photographed grabbing a bite to eat at a Jack In the Box in Santa Monica, Calif. just a few days later. In fact, Sexton even visited Affleck during his latest rehab stay.