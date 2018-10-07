Taylor Swift Makes Rare Political Statement Ahead of Midterm Elections

In August, Swift brought up the trial during a concert in Tampa. She told the audience that the day of the performance was significant for her. "This exact day a year ago, I was not playing a sold-out stadium in Tampa," she explained to her fans. "I was in a courtroom in Denver, Colorado and, um, honestly I was there for a sexual assault case, and this day a year ago was the day that the jury decided in my favor and said that they believed me."

She added, "And I just wanted to say I'm sorry to anyone who ever wasn't believed because I don't know what turn my like would have taken if people didn't believe me when I said that something had happened to me. So, I guess I just wanted to say that we have so, so, so much further to go, and I'm so grateful to you guys for being there for me during what was a really, really horrible part of my life."

Back in her Instagram, Swift described what she looks for in an ideal political candidate. "I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country," she penned.