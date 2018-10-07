Inside Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Honeymoon

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 7, 2018 2:27 PM
It's honeymoon time for Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk!
The 46-year-old Oscar-winning actress and 47-year-old co-creator of American Horror Story and Glee wed last weekend in an intimate, star-studded ceremony in the Hamptons. Last week, they jetted off to their honeymoon, traveling to Europe.
They appeared to have begun their vacation in Italy. Paltrow posted on her Instagram page of a lush landscape and and what she dubbed an "Umbrian sunset." The couple spent the weekend in Paris, where they stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel George V, one of the most expensive hotels in the world.
Paltrow posted on her Instagram Stories a video of her and Falchuk's "honeymoon suite." It appears to be one of the Four Seasons' Presidential Suites. The nightly rate is estimated to be more than $17,000.
The suite contains marble and baccarat crystal bathrooms with a rain shower, a Turkish bath and an ice fountain, an oversized living room, fabric-covered walls, crystal chandeliers and French art.
"Wow," Paltrow wrote.
Paltrow later posted videos of art from a visit to the Fondation Louis Vuitton museum.
The actress also shared on her page a photo of herself wearing a full-length black wool coat over black pants and white shoes and standing in front of an giant display of white orchids and ferns, designed by Jeff Leatham, in the hotel lobby.
"Bonjour les fleurs! My favorite flower installation always in the lobby of the @fsparis," Paltrow wrote.
